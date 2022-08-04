Sunshine Returns for the Next Several Days

Key Takeaways

Sunny & mild today

Highs in the lower and middle 80s today and Friday

Hot, Humid, Stormy Weekend Possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be building in for today and Friday. This ridge will bring some nice weather conditions to the region. We will have mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s. Overnight lows will be comfortable and into the middle and upper 50s. Winds will start to go more southerly by Friday ahead of our next weather-maker for the weekend.

The southerly wind will bring in more heat and humidity to the region for the weekend. Hot temperatures return out ahead of our next cold front Saturday. With sunny skies, expect temperatures to climb to around 90 degrees with heat index values well into the 90s, if not in the lower 100s. Showers and storms become more likely by Sunday and into Monday. Timing and strength will need to be ironed out in the days ahead, but everyone looks to get wet during this period.

