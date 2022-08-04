Sunshine Returns for the Next Several Days

Heat will build by the weekend
Sunshine for the next several days.
Sunshine for the next several days.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Sunny & mild today
  • Highs in the lower and middle 80s today and Friday
  • Hot, Humid, Stormy Weekend Possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be building in for today and Friday. This ridge will bring some nice weather conditions to the region. We will have mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s. Overnight lows will be comfortable and into the middle and upper 50s. Winds will start to go more southerly by Friday ahead of our next weather-maker for the weekend.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

The southerly wind will bring in more heat and humidity to the region for the weekend. Hot temperatures return out ahead of our next cold front Saturday. With sunny skies, expect temperatures to climb to around 90 degrees with heat index values well into the 90s, if not in the lower 100s. Showers and storms become more likely by Sunday and into Monday. Timing and strength will need to be ironed out in the days ahead, but everyone looks to get wet during this period.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Rain Totals
Nice End Of Week Expected
Cooler temperatures to follow
Storms and showers headed our way today
Rain moves in after 9AM today.
Storms and showers headed our way today
Scattered showers & storms are likely Wednesday -- some stronger storms are possible SE of...
Rain/storms expected Wednesday; Heat index values still in the 90s