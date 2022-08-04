UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon.

In honor of her first day on campus, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin invited the UW community to an ice cream social. Students, faculty, and staff gathered on Bascom Hill to mingle with their new leader while enjoying a sweet treat.

When asked about the impact of COVID-19, short staffing and other challenges that could impact the upcoming semester, Chancellor Mnookin says she is looking forward to better understanding UW-Madison’s needs in particular.

“Understanding how those issues play out at UW-Madison and ensure that we have strong staff to meet the needs of the university will absolutely be something I want to hear more about.”

When asked what she is most looking forward to this fall, the chancellor said there are too many fun things on campus to choose from.

In addition to the ice cream social, the chancellor met with student leaders over breakfast, toured the College of Engineering and held a staff appreciation reception during her first day on campus.

The Wisconsin Badgers also wished their new chancellor a happy first day, saying they couldn’t wait until she could join them for a game this fall for her first Jump Around experience.

Happy first day and welcome to Wisconsin, @uwchancellor!



We look forward to you leading our world-class university @UWMadison. Can’t wait for you to experience your first Jump Around! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ZCeMAH407G — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) August 4, 2022

The UW System revealed in May that Mnookin had been tapped to take over the UW-Madison campus in August. Mnookin came to UW from UCLA, where she served as dean of its law school for more than six years. She also holds two vice dean positions at the Pac-12 school.

