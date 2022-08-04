Walworth County set to host Alice in Dairyland finals in 2023

(DATCP)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the 76th Alice in Dairyland finals will be hosted in Walworth County.

The finals will take place between May 11-13, 2023, according to Wisconsin DATCP.

Walworth Co. was the host of the finals in 2020, which was held virtually due to COVID-19. It was also supposed to be the host of the canceled 2021 event.

According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, Walworth County’s 941 farms manage more than 192,000 acres, or 54%, of the county total. The county’s agriculture industry provides more than 4,900 jobs and $1.1 billion in economic activity, and ranks fifth in the state for the production of sheep and goats

The 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals planning committee invites individuals from Walworth County and surrounding communities with an interest in donating their time or resources to contact 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals Committee Chairperson Susan Earle at alicewalworthcounty2023@gmail.com.

Wisconsin DATCP is also accepting applications for counties to host the finals from 2024-2027.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Former Vice President Pence backs Kleefisch in governor’s race
Former Vice President Pence backs Kleefisch in governor’s race
Kentucky flooding
Madison man travels to Kentucky to help with flood relief
Madison man travels to Kentucky to help with flood relief
Madison man travels to Kentucky to help with flood relief
generic crash
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash