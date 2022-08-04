Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth celebrates new Stoughton conversion facility

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT
STOUGHON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton community celebrated a cheesy addition to their town Thursday during a groundbreaking.

Emmi Roth has officially began construction on their new headquarters and conversion facility.

President of Emmi Roth Tim Omer says the project has been a work in progress for the last six years and the company is thrilled construction is beginning.

“We have responsibility to give back to the community. We want to make sure that our people are part of the community, give back to the community,” Omer said.

Local officials and community members gathered at the construction site in Stoughton for the ceremony which included speeches, goodie bags and lots of cheese.

“Stoughton is very excited to have us as we are excited to have them as a partner,” Director of Manufacturing Jordan Ehlen said. “This is a great, vibrant community with strong farming ties, and we are a Wisconsin cheesemaker who fits perfectly into that market.”

The project is expected to create around 100 jobs here in Dane County, Emmi Roth said.

