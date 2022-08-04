Wisconsin Rapids native, Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel tears Achilles

BALTIMORE, MD. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel has torn his Achilles and is out for the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

This marks the second time his Achilles has been torn, the first time with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. It also marks his third straight season with an injury after injuring his calf with the Dolphins in training camp last season.

Coach Harbaugh said it happened in a two-on-two drill where the he “leaned the wrong way.”

“He’s a veteran guy, it’s his third season with an injury in three years. New Orleans, Miami and now here. So it’s really unfortunate for him so we’ll be with him for that journey,” Harbaugh continued.

Coach Harbaugh with injury updates:



"Linderbaum is going to be fine.... Vince Biegel did tear his Achilles." pic.twitter.com/fyX7PPLLVl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2022

When speaking to NewsChannel 7 in July, Biegel said, “Sometimes, injuries are part of the game of football. Fluke things happen and it was a crazy injury I had early on. I think now, I have a healthy body, healthy mindset and that’s what really gives me a huge sense of excitement this season.”

Biegel is in his sixth season in the NFL.

