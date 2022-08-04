Wisconsin State Fair begins on Thursday

The 171st Wisconsin State Fair runs through Sunday, August 14.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - The cream puffs are filled and the rides are ready for the start of the 171st Wisconsin State Fair. Opening Day for the Wisconsin State Fair is on Thursday and runs through Sunday, August 14.

As part of the 11 days of family fun, there are hundred of food and drink vendors to choose from and plenty of live entertainment at the State Fair Main Stage.

Some performers include Brant Matthews or “Fire Guy” showing off his fire juggling abilities.

Last year, more than 841,000 people attended the fair. This year, organizers are hoping to get back to pre-pandemic numbers and welcome 1 million visitors.

The fair puts a focus on the state’s agriculture industry by providing entertaining and educational opportunities through animal exhibits and livestock shows.

There are updated hours of operation for 2022. The State Fair is open from:

  • Sunday – Wednesday: 10am – 10pm
  • Thursday – Saturday: 10am – midnight

Tickets are available on the Wisconsin State Fair website.

