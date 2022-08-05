Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night.

Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas.

According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled through, car alarms were set off and people have been lurking on properties at night.

One property was able to catch a trespassing subject on camera, but it is unclear if this same subject is related to all the incidents.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to report suspicious activity immediately and to make sure vehicles are locked and valuables are removed. They said keeping an outside light on and installing an outside video camera could also help deter suspicious activity.

