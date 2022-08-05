CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games.

Athletes ran 3.5 miles across town before participating in a variety of weight-carrying exercises around the State Street area. Fans and supporters filled the surrounding streets to cheer on the participants, who are competing for the Title of Fittest Man and Fittest Woman on Earth.

Director of Communications for Destination Madison Rob Gard said one of the most exciting parts about the games is being able to show visitors from around the world what Madison has to offer.

“One of the reasons that CrossFit chose Madison in 2017 moving here from Los Angeles, is our enthusiasm for fitness in Madison and just our welcoming nature,” Gard said. “It’s been a tremendous relationship all these years.”

Local Madison gym hosts CrossFit athletes prior to games

The top individual qualifiers from 10 continent-based Semifinals will continue to compete through Sunday. According to CrossFit, a variety of high-intensity, functional movements will be used to test athletes on their endurance, strength and power, among other determining factors.

The top individual man and woman will each receive $310,000 presented by NOBULL.

