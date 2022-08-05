DNR investigating possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin

Enbridge's logo
Enbridge's logo(WLUC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.

The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.

The DNR says the company stated it couldn’t identify a leak and believes the contamination was from a past discharge.

The department says its staff have been on site and haven’t detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Wisconsin absentee ballot
WEC sending postcards to ensure security of absentee voting process
The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is backing up traffic on US12 EB in the...
Eastbound Beltline lanes reopen near Monona after crash
Where to vote: List of polling places in Madison
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County