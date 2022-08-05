Fiserv Forum “Home Away from Home” game sells out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets for the October 2 matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum have sold out.

According to the Peter Feigin, President of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, the tickets sold out in record speed.

“We’re thrilled that the first-ever NHL game at Fiserv Forum has sold-out in within minutes,” said Feigin, “This game will also allow us to welcome fans who may be visiting Fiserv Forum for the first time and to show them why our arena and city are world-class destinations.”

Before the puck drops, Fiserv Forum is set to host a celebration of the event in the famous Deer District plaza which will include Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities and more. The celebration will start at 3 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.

