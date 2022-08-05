Fiserv Forum “Home Away from Home” game sells out

(WBAY)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets for the October 2 matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum have sold out.

According to the Peter Feigin, President of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, the tickets sold out in record speed.

“We’re thrilled that the first-ever NHL game at Fiserv Forum has sold-out in within minutes,” said Feigin, “This game will also allow us to welcome fans who may be visiting Fiserv Forum for the first time and to show them why our arena and city are world-class destinations.”

Before the puck drops, Fiserv Forum is set to host a celebration of the event in the famous Deer District plaza which will include Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities and more. The celebration will start at 3 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Patrick Vellner training for the 2022 CrossFit Games at Twisted Fitness Gym in Madison,...
Local Madison gym hosts CrossFit athletes prior to games
Pittsburgh Pirates' Greg Allen, left, scores past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor...
Pirates rally by scuffling Brewers once again in 5-4 victory
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel walks on the field after the team's NFL football...
Wisconsin Rapids native, Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel tears Achilles
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) celebrates with Hunter Renfroe (12) after hitting the third...
Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3, end skid