Hot and Humid this Weekend

Key Takeaways

Sunny and warm today

Hot, Humid, Stormy Weekend Possible

Cooler and less humid next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to dominate today. Another sunny and warm day is expected with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity will begin to increase late today and into tonight. Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees.

Hot and humid conditions will settle in for Saturday. With sunny skies, expect temperatures to climb to the lower and middle 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Showers and storms become likely by Sunday and into Monday as a cold front sweeps into the region. Rain potentially could continue into Monday morning.

Sunshine and more comfortable conditions are anticipated for the early part of next week with highs Monday and Tuesday in the middle and upper 70s.

