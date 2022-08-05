Janesville couple die after lightning strike near White House while on anniversary trip; 3rd death reported

In this photo provided by @dcfireems, emergency medical crews are staged on Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and Lafayette Park, Thursday evening, Aug. 4, 2022 in Washington.(@dcfireems via AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - A Janesville couple who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A man who was with the Muellers at the time has also died, it was reported late Friday afternoon. While his name has not been released at this time, NBC News reports he is a 29-year-old from the west coast. Earlier in the day, D.C. police said the fourth person remained in critical condition.

Authorities did not reveal how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike. A law enforcement source told CNN they were riding out the a severe thunderstorm under a tree.

Officers with the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police witnessed the lightning strike and ran over to render first aid, officials said. A portion of the park remained closed for more than an hour Thursday evening as emergency crews worked the scene.

Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died following a lightning...
Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died following a lightning strike near the White House, on Aug. 4, 2022.(Submitted)

Shortly after police reported the Muellers had died the White House released a statement expressing their sympathy for the families and offering prayers for the other two individuals, who had suffered life-threatening injuries.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park,” the statement read. “Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson also offered his condolences to the families in a tweet Friday morning, writing, “So sad to hear a Janesville couple were the victims of a lightning strike near the White House yesterday. My condolences, thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones”

