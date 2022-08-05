Janesville PD searching for missing teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night.

The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School.

Police attached a photo to a news release of the clothes he was wearing, which includes a dark colored t-shirt with icons on it, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who has information on where he is should call the department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 608-757-2244.

