Janesville PD searching for missing teen

Janesville Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Zebediah, who...
Janesville Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Zebediah, who goes by "Zeb."(Janesville Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night.

The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School.

Police attached a photo to a news release of the clothes he was wearing, which includes a dark colored t-shirt with icons on it, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who has information on where he is should call the department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Wisconsin absentee ballot
WEC sending postcards to ensure security of absentee voting process
The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is backing up traffic on US12 EB in the...
Eastbound Beltline lanes reopen near Monona after crash
Where to vote: List of polling places in Madison
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
Enbridge's logo
DNR investigating possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin