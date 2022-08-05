Juda meat supplier issues recall for pork lard

(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUDA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juda meat supplier is recalling all the four-pound tubs of pork lard it sold prior to this month.

Rackow’s Meat Sausage issued the recall following a routine inspection by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. A statement by the agency indicated inspectors found the lard was not produced in line with the proper food safety plan.

The recall affects all of the company’s four-pound tubs that were purchased before Aug. 1, 2022.

The recall falls under the USDA’s Class I standard, DATCP reported. That level means the use of the product could “cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

More information about the recall is available on the USDA website.

