Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee.

A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m., along Midvale Boulevard, the Fitchburg Police Dept. explained. After police lost sight of the Nissan sedan, more officers descended on the area and a Fitchburg officer spotted the car again, this time on King James Way.

Officers did not wait long before laying out a tire-deflation device, which burst at least one of the vehicle’s tires, the Fitchburg Police statement continued. With one tire blown, the driver and a passenger allegedly jumped out the vehicle in the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail and sprinted away. But, the latter did not make it far before being captured.

MPD set up a perimeter, brought in K-9 unit, and launched a drone to find the driver, but never did. When officers searched the Nissan, they reportedly found a loaded handgun. Investigators are still trying to determine if the weapons and other items in the car were stolen as well.

The teenage passenger was taken to the Dane Co. Juvenile Reception Center.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.

