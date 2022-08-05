Madison man sentenced for drug trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in Madison was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for possession of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the state Department of Justice.

Keante Gunn, 32, pleaded guilty on May 12 and was ordered to serve six years in prison.

In addition to his six year sentence, Gunn’s prison term will also be followed up with five years of supervised release, according to DOJ.

In April of 2021, Dane County Narcotics Task Force reportedly used a confidential informant and an undercover officer in order to purchase crack cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl from the man in Madison.

Gunn was arrested in June of 2021 and police reported searching his residence where they found a bag containing crack cocaine, heroin with fentanyl and methamphetamine In the same bedroom, officers located a safe which held a Glock 9mm handgun with two loaded magazines.

Later that day, Gunn allegedly admitted to the drugs being his stash which he used to sell to customers.

According to DOJ, based on prior felony convictions, Gunn was prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

He was also on extended supervision for three states cases; two involving convictions for second degree recklessly endangering safety and the other for burglary, at the time of the controlled buy. The DOJ explained that his state supervision was revoked in September of 2021 and he is serving an 18-month sentence. He is expected to be released on Nov. 24 and the judge ordered Thursday that this federal sentence run concurrently with the rest of the state prison sentence.

Gunn had also previously served nine years in state prison for prior cases involving a domestic relationship, says DOJ.

