Milwaukee to host 2024 Republican National Convention

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - Republicans voted unanimously to hold their 2024 national convention where the party’s presidential nominee will be officially named in Milwaukee.

The Republican National Committee voted Friday morning, the final day of its summer meeting in Chicago. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted the results of the vote late Friday morning, adding, “Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024.”

“I look forward to working with the members of the Republican National Committee, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Milwaukee Host Committee, and VISIT Milwaukee to deliver an incredible convention for our Party and nominate the next President of the United States!” she continued.

The chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin Paul Farrow thanked Milwaukee Host Committee chairman and former RNC chair Reince Priebus and the state party’s coordinator for the RNC push, Gerard Randall for corralling community leaders around the effort, as well as Mayor Johnson and County Executive David Crowley for the investments into the bid.

“The Republican Party was born in Ripon, Wisconsin, and we are thrilled to welcome the Grand Old Party home as we come together to select the next President of the United States,” he said.

Milwaukee was the odds-on favorite to get the event given Nashville’s refusal to adopt an agreement for hosting the convention.

There was broad bipartisan support for the event coming to Wisconsin. Democratic National Committee Executive Director Sam Cornale congratulated Johnson on securing the convention for Milwaukee and described it as a boon for the city.

“[It’s] a very good thing, but here’s the reality,” he added. “They could nominate President Trump or whatever MAGA republican they end of nominating from the pearly gates of heaven and it’s not going to change the fact that the voters will see the extreme MAGA Republican agenda that has gripped the Republican party.”

Milwaukee had been selected to host the 2020 Democratic convention that had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

