MPD responds to shots fired call in southwest Madison

The Madison Police Department responds to a shots fired call near the intersection of Balsam...
The Madison Police Department responds to a shots fired call near the intersection of Balsam Road and Leland Drive, on August 5, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after gunfire was reported in a neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city.

At least five MPD police cruisers responded to the area near Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Caution tape has also been seen blocking off part of Balsam Road. While an officer did confirm the shots fired call, MPD did not give the specific location near where the cruisers are.

A neighbor told NBC15 News that she heard three gunshots around 1:30 p.m. The Madison Police Department has not confirmed any details about how many shots may have been fired or if any shell casings have been recovered.

No information has been released either about if anyone was injured has been released.

