Pedestrian hit by semi in Iowa County

The victim’s condition is unknown
(AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to a crash just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon of a semi vs. pedestrian,

According to the Sheriff’s Dept. the initial investigation shows that Deunta Coleman was walking eastbound on the shoulder of USH-18 near Whitson Rd. when he stepped into the lane of traffic.

He was then hit by an oncoming semi.

Coleman was taken via MedFlight to UW Health, his condition is unknown.

The driver and the passenger of the semi were not injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

