Police still working to identify person of interest in Madison sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still working to identify a person of interest Thursday related to a sexual assault the happened downtown last month.

MPD released photos of the person, noting it knows “the picture isn’t the clearest,” but hoping that the public may be able to recognize him.

We know the picture isn't the clearest, but we still need help identifying this man.



He's a person of interest in a stranger sexual assault case from last month.



Please contact MPD or @MSNCrimeStopper with any information.



Case details: https://t.co/hyqonAdyMy pic.twitter.com/zqbireTR7v — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) August 5, 2022

In its original statement, MPD indicated the victim told investigators she was waiting for her ride in the 500 block of State Street shortly after midnight on July 24 when two men approached her and began making sexually inappropriate comments. They allegedly started groping her before forcing her to a nearby vehicle and driving off.

One of the men assaulted her in the vehicle and she was eventually able to get out of the car, police said. Multiple witnesses were able to get the woman to a safe location.

A 22-year-old man was booked into the Dane Co. jail on July 28 on counts of first-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment.

