Victim, employee hurt in carjacking at Walmart in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A carjacking victim and a store employee suffered minor injuries Friday morning as the suspect stole her SUV outside a Walmart on Madison’s east side, the police department reported.

According to MPD’s initial statement, a woman was loading groceries into her 2013 Land Rover Evoque around 7:45 a.m. at the Walmart on Nakoosa Trail when the suspect approached her. He demanded the keys to the SUV and after she said no, he attacked her, the victim told investigators.

Two Walmart employees tried stepping in to help her. The suspect, who had already gotten into the vehicle, backed up into one of them, the report continued. Neither the woman nor the worker’s injuries required them to go to the hospital.

The police department is still looking to track down the SUV and released an image of the type of vehicle she was driving. Her license plate number JaneSP. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.