Victim, employee hurt in carjacking at Walmart in Madison

A Land Rover Evoque similar to this one was carjacked at a Walmart in Madison, on Aug. 5, 2022,...
A Land Rover Evoque similar to this one was carjacked at a Walmart in Madison, on Aug. 5, 2022, the Madison Police Department reported.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A carjacking victim and a store employee suffered minor injuries Friday morning as the suspect stole her SUV outside a Walmart on Madison’s east side, the police department reported.

According to MPD’s initial statement, a woman was loading groceries into her 2013 Land Rover Evoque around 7:45 a.m. at the Walmart on Nakoosa Trail when the suspect approached her. He demanded the keys to the SUV and after she said no, he attacked her, the victim told investigators.

Two Walmart employees tried stepping in to help her. The suspect, who had already gotten into the vehicle, backed up into one of them, the report continued. Neither the woman nor the worker’s injuries required them to go to the hospital.

The police department is still looking to track down the SUV and released an image of the type of vehicle she was driving. Her license plate number JaneSP. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

American Girl announced its headquarters in Middleton would be relocating and combining with...
American Girl corporate offices to remain in Middleton
Pardeep Singh Kaleka stands in front of the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek. His father,...
Remembering the deadly Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting 10 years later
Jail prison generic
Sheriff: Green Co. cannot currently house female inmates
Two people from Janesville have died after being struck by lightning Thursday night near the...
Janesville pair die after White House lightning strike