White House lightning strike takes lives of Wisconsin couple

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Wisconsin family is grieving following a lightning strike outside of the White House.

76-year-old James Mueller, and 75-year-old Donna Mueller were confirmed deceased by law enforcement. A law enforcement official also confirmed they were riding out a severe thunderstorm in the park near the White House.

Lafayette Square is just north of the White House and is a popular tourist destination.

“When thunder roars, go indoors. Because as soon as you hear that thunder, as soon as you see that lightning, know that you’re a threat from being struck by lightning is going up as long as you’re outside,” Strong said. “So you really want to wrap up what you’re doing, get yourself in your vehicle, get yourself inside a fully enclosed building and wait until the storms pass to protect yourself from that threat.”

