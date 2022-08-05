White House lightning strike takes lives of Wisconsin couple

“When thunder roars, get indoors,” says NWS meteorologist
White House lightning strike takes lives of Wisconsin couple
White House lightning strike takes lives of Wisconsin couple(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Wisconsin family is grieving following a lightning strike outside of the White House.

76-year-old James Mueller, and 75-year-old Donna Mueller were confirmed deceased by law enforcement. A law enforcement official also confirmed they were riding out a severe thunderstorm in the park near the White House.

Lafayette Square is just north of the White House and is a popular tourist destination.

“When thunder roars, go indoors. Because as soon as you hear that thunder, as soon as you see that lightning, know that you’re a threat from being struck by lightning is going up as long as you’re outside,” Strong said. “So you really want to wrap up what you’re doing, get yourself in your vehicle, get yourself inside a fully enclosed building and wait until the storms pass to protect yourself from that threat.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Multiple people were injured after a vehicle drives through a parade in New Mexico. (KAELYN...
GRAPHIC: SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
Madison man sentenced for drug trafficking
An armored truck security guard was shot and another guard was injured Thursday at a casino...
Armored truck security guard critically injured in shootout at casino