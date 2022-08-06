Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

HWY 12 CRASH
HWY 12 CRASH(Jason Rice)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with the investigation.

Both westbound lanes in the area were closed for more than 2 hours as police investigated the scene. All lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound
Speed limits to change on John Nolen Dr.
Madison cutting speed limits on 2 major roads this month

Latest News

PHMDC adds 75 more monkeypox vaccination appointments
Tim Michels speaks at a Waukesha rally led by former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed...
Trump backs Michels in Waukesha at rally
Tim Michels speaks at a Waukesha rally led by former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed...
Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor’s race
Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor's race
Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor's race