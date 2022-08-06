Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with the investigation.

Both westbound lanes in the area were closed for more than 2 hours as police investigated the scene. All lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.

