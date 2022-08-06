FIRST ALERT DAY: Heat indices near 100°

FIRST ALERT DAY: Heat indices near or over 100° this afternoon
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • First Alert Day Saturday for dangerous heat
  • Storms enter the region tonight
  • Rain continues Sunday with heavy rain likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve issued a First Alert Day today, as both the heat and humidity will really be ramping up this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, with high humidity levels making it feel closer to 100 degrees for many locations. Be sure you stay hydrated and keep yourself and those around you safe in the heat today.

Thankfully the heat will be short-lived, as our next weather-maker enters the region overnight tonight. Scattered storms and showers are expected tonight and will last through most of Sunday. I expect the most widespread rain to be Sunday morning, with activity tapering off a bit during the afternoon. However, more rain will move in overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

Rainfall totals will likely range from 1 to 3 inches in the next 48 hours. If multiple heavy downpours pass over the same parts of the region, we could run into some flooding concerns. That’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on, but know that if you plan to be on the roads Sunday morning there may be minor ponding on some roadways.

Showers will clear up through the day on Monday, with temperatures remaining cooler to start the workweek. High pressure looks to remain in control through most of next week which will keep our skies clear and sunny.

