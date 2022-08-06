Fitchburg Police looking for missing woman

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is looking for a missing woman, whose family says has special needs.

Family members first alerted NBC15 about their concerns for 24-year-old Marcela Suazo Vargas.

She was last seen in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way in Fitchburg Friday around 7 p.m., according to police.

Family members say they last saw Suazo Thursday night, and when they woke up Friday morning, she wasn’t home. Marcela’s family said they contacted police Friday morning after they discovered she was missing.

“We made a police report and from there, they said that they will have [Madison and Fitchburg Police] work together, so they would have more officers to look around. Since then, we haven’t heard from the police,” Marcela’s brother Jonathan Vargas told NBC15 News in an interview Saturday afternoon.

Police describe Suazo with shoulder-length black hair, tanned skin, 5′2″ tall and weighing 153 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink-colored blouse with Mickey Mouse on the front and black leggings.

Suazo’s family said she has an intellectual disability and bipolar disorder and needs to take her medications.

If you have any information on Suazo’s location, please contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

This is a developing story. NBC15 will update this story with more information as we learn more.

