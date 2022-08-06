Goodman Community Center hosts school supply drive to support area families

Goodman Community Center hosts school supply drive to support area families
Goodman Community Center hosts school supply drive to support area families(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just ahead of the school year, the Goodman Community Center is hosting a two-day school supply drive this weekend to help support local families.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, community members are urged to stop at a store and pick up items from the center’s shopping list before dropping them off at the center’s Ironworks building on Waubesa Street. Following the drive, 200 area kids will have the chance to shop the donated school supplies, according to the Goodman Community Center.

Director of Communications Amy Hoag said as prices on goods continue to rise, the main goal of the drive is to help families who are trying to get by.

“The goal is to just help families because we know it’s really a tough time right now; everything’s more expensive now than it was this time last year,” Hoag said.

Those who are not able to stop by the drive can drop off supplies the center during its regular hours, or make a financial gift online at goodmancenter.org/donate.

Goodman Center Backpack & School Supply Drive Shopping List:

• Backpacks

• Lunch boxes

• Water bottles

• Headphones or earbuds

• Disinfecting wipes

• Tissues

• Sandwich, quart & gallon size bags

• Pocket folders

• Binders (1″ & 3″)

• Binder dividers

• Spiral notebooks (wide and college rule)

• Composition notebooks

• Loose leaf paper

• Graph paper

• 3x5 notecards

• 3x3 sticky notes

• Child & adult size scissors

• #2 yellow pencils

• Large pink erasers

• Highlighters

• Dry erase markers

• Pens

• Colored pencils

• Washable markers – thin & wide

• Glue sticks & glue

• Pencil cases

• Scotch tape

• Scientific calculators

• Rulers

• Protractors

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County

Latest News

National Mustard Museum honors ‘G.O.A.T. of condiments’ during National Mustard Day
The Fitchburg Police Department is looking for a missing woman, whose family claims has special...
Fitchburg Police looking for missing woman
2022 hit Summer Series, On the Road With Doogs and Friends
On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis
PHMDC adds 75 more monkeypox vaccination appointments