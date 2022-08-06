Goodman Community Center hosts school supply drive to support area families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just ahead of the school year, the Goodman Community Center is hosting a two-day school supply drive this weekend to help support local families.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, community members are urged to stop at a store and pick up items from the center’s shopping list before dropping them off at the center’s Ironworks building on Waubesa Street. Following the drive, 200 area kids will have the chance to shop the donated school supplies, according to the Goodman Community Center.

Director of Communications Amy Hoag said as prices on goods continue to rise, the main goal of the drive is to help families who are trying to get by.

“The goal is to just help families because we know it’s really a tough time right now; everything’s more expensive now than it was this time last year,” Hoag said.

Those who are not able to stop by the drive can drop off supplies the center during its regular hours, or make a financial gift online at goodmancenter.org/donate.

Goodman Center Backpack & School Supply Drive Shopping List:

• Backpacks

• Lunch boxes

• Water bottles

• Headphones or earbuds

• Disinfecting wipes

• Tissues

• Sandwich, quart & gallon size bags

• Pocket folders

• Binders (1″ & 3″)

• Binder dividers

• Spiral notebooks (wide and college rule)

• Composition notebooks

• Loose leaf paper

• Graph paper

• 3x5 notecards

• 3x3 sticky notes

• Child & adult size scissors

• #2 yellow pencils

• Large pink erasers

• Highlighters

• Dry erase markers

• Pens

• Colored pencils

• Washable markers – thin & wide

• Glue sticks & glue

• Pencil cases

• Scotch tape

• Scientific calculators

• Rulers

• Protractors

