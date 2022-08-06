Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to host Dog Daze at the Maze event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is hosting a new Dog Daze at the Maze event.

The Humane Society is partnering with Skelly’s Farm Market on Sunday, Aug. 21 to host a new event featuring Skelly’s Impossible Maze.

From 1-5 p.m., Skelly’s will offer a scavenger hunt and race at their Impossible Maze, as well as roasted corn and a duck pluck.

Participants at the event will navigate one of the toughest corn mazes in the country with their map sealed in an envelope. Extra points will be given to teams who don’t use their sealed map.

Teams can register for the event though the day of the event. Registration includes a pass to Skelly’s Impossible Maze, along with one dog per person, another free maze pass valid Labor Day through Oct. 21, two pieces of roasted corn per person, professional team photos and door prize tickets.

Prizes will be awarded to teams that collect the most points during the scavenger hunt and complete the maze the quickest.

Registration cost is $25 per person for teams of three or less and $20 per person for teams with four to six people. Registration costs increase by $5 per person after Aug. 15.

Guests who are not participating in the event can also purchase corn, produce and professional photos. The gift shop and playground will be open to the public.

You can register for the event online here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.