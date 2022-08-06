Missing Fitchburg woman with special needs found safe

The Fitchburg Police Department reported Sunday night that Marcela Suazo Vargas was found safe and returned to family members around 7:45 p.m.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department reported Sunday night that Marcela Suazo Vargas was found safe and returned to family members around 7:45 p.m.

This was about 24 hours after Fitchburg police said Suazo was last seen in Fitchburg.

Family members first alerted NBC15 about their concerns for 24-year-old Suazo, whose family says has special needs.

Now, Suazo’s mother Mayra Vargas said she is thankful her daughter is home.

“I already feel calmer, more than anything happy under these circumstances. This does not look exactly normal. Marcela is confused and does not understand much that has happened,” Mayra Vargas said.

Suazo’s family said they are waiting to hear more information from Fitchburg police.

According to police, Suazo was last seen in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way in Fitchburg Friday around 7 p.m.

Family members say they last saw Suazo Thursday night, and when they woke up Friday morning, she wasn’t home. Marcela’s family said they contacted police Friday morning after they discovered she was missing.

A witness told Fitchburg police that Suazo got into an early-2000s model black Honda Civic with heavily tinted windows, according to a sergeant.

“We made a police report and from there, they said that they will have [Madison and Fitchburg Police] work together, so they would have more officers to look around. Since then, we haven’t heard from the police,” Marcela’s brother Jonathan Vargas told NBC15 News in an interview Saturday afternoon.

A Fitchburg police official said all local law enforcement are aware of this missing person case.

Police describe Suazo with shoulder-length black hair, tanned skin, 5′2″ tall and weighing 153 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink-colored blouse with Mickey Mouse on the front and black leggings.

Suazo’s family said she has an intellectual disability and bipolar disorder and needs to take her medications. Police are also aware that Suazo has special needs.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County

Latest News

100+ comedians to take the stage during Madison Comedy Week
100+ comedians to take the stage during Madison Comedy Week
Missing Fitchburg woman with special needs found safe
Missing Fitchburg woman with special needs found safe
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Village of Reeseville...
Victim suffers serious, non-life-threatening injuries after Dodge Co. stabbing
Madison Comedy Week
100+ comedians to take the stage during Madison Comedy Week
generic crash
25-year-old sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Village of South Wayne