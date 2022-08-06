Missing Fitchburg woman with special needs found safe

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department reported Sunday night that Marcela Suazo Vargas was found safe and returned to family members around 7:45 p.m.

This was about 24 hours after Fitchburg police said Suazo was last seen in Fitchburg.

Family members first alerted NBC15 about their concerns for 24-year-old Suazo, whose family says has special needs.

Now, Suazo’s mother Mayra Vargas said she is thankful her daughter is home.

“I already feel calmer, more than anything happy under these circumstances. This does not look exactly normal. Marcela is confused and does not understand much that has happened,” Mayra Vargas said.

Suazo’s family said they are waiting to hear more information from Fitchburg police.

According to police, Suazo was last seen in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way in Fitchburg Friday around 7 p.m.

Family members say they last saw Suazo Thursday night, and when they woke up Friday morning, she wasn’t home. Marcela’s family said they contacted police Friday morning after they discovered she was missing.

A witness told Fitchburg police that Suazo got into an early-2000s model black Honda Civic with heavily tinted windows, according to a sergeant.

“We made a police report and from there, they said that they will have [Madison and Fitchburg Police] work together, so they would have more officers to look around. Since then, we haven’t heard from the police,” Marcela’s brother Jonathan Vargas told NBC15 News in an interview Saturday afternoon.

A Fitchburg police official said all local law enforcement are aware of this missing person case.

Police describe Suazo with shoulder-length black hair, tanned skin, 5′2″ tall and weighing 153 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink-colored blouse with Mickey Mouse on the front and black leggings.

Suazo’s family said she has an intellectual disability and bipolar disorder and needs to take her medications. Police are also aware that Suazo has special needs.

