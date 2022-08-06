Musicians, community members jam together at 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members and over 10 main-stage musical acts had the chance to gather and make music together during the 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival.

The festival, which took place Friday and Saturday at WG Lunney Lake Farm County Park, consisted of a variety of musical performances, workshops, jam sessions and dancing.

From bluegrass, to blues, to swing music, Marketing Director Stephanie Ramer said there is music for everyone to enjoy at the event.

“We have our main stage performances, you come like any other music festival and listen, but we have our small Roots and Reasons stage where we have artist talks, and workshops, we had a little fiddlers workshop going on, so we had kids with their fiddles learning how to fiddle,” Ramer said.

Organizers are also hosting a Sugar Maple Concern Series, which is being held at The North Street Cabaret Sunday from 7-10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.