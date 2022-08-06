National Mustard Museum honors ‘G.O.A.T. of condiments’ during National Mustard Day

MIDDLETON Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of National Mustard Day, the National Mustard Museum hosted a festival to pay tribute to their favorite condiment.

According to the museum, since 1992, they have hosted the celebration during the first Saturday in August, National Mustard Day.

Community members gathered in Downtown Middleton to listen live music, participate in tastings, and enjoy a variety of mustard-flavored foods.

Founder and Museum Curator Barry Levenson says in addition to honoring the ‘G.O.A.T. of condiments,’ the main takeaway of the event is celebrating community.

“There’s so much to do. This is our way of saying thank you to Middleton, but we’ve got people from all over the Midwest that have come to Mustard Day,” Levenson said.

The museum launched a Mustard Day YouTube video for those who were unable to attend the celebration.

