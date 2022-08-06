PHMDC adds 75 more monkeypox vaccination appointments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an update sent out Friday afternoon, Public Health MDC announced 75 new monkeypox vaccine appointments.

The vaccine clinic is set to happen the week of August 8, according to PHMDC.

This extension in the amount of appointments made available is the result of new guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

🚨 Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic Update



Following new guidance from @DHSWI, we are adding 75 additional vaccination appointments to the clinic schedule next week.



Sign up for our monkeypox newsletter and learn about the appointment process: https://t.co/ZW2ILEXMiZ pic.twitter.com/fHuQNfNWLU — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) August 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.