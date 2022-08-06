PHMDC adds 75 more monkeypox vaccination appointments

((PHMDC))
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Aug. 6, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an update sent out Friday afternoon, Public Health MDC announced 75 new monkeypox vaccine appointments.

The vaccine clinic is set to happen the week of August 8, according to PHMDC.

This extension in the amount of appointments made available is the result of new guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

