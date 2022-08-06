On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis

2022 hit Summer Series, On the Road With Doogs and Friends
2022 hit Summer Series, On the Road With Doogs and Friends
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled up to Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Friday.

Wisconsin State Fair is an event which has been going on in Wisconsin for 171 years, as of 2022, which brings in over a million people through its gates.

According to Wisconsin State Fair, it is their mission “to celebrate agriculture and other industries which are paramount to Wisconsin’s rich history and promising future”.

This year promises to bring plenty of interesting rides and attractions, places to shop and other forms of entertainment like BMX trick shows, a k-9 sports arena, racing pigs arena and much more.

However, the aspect of the fair that always brings in the most people is the amazing food. There are more than 200 concession locations around the fair featuring all different kinds of foods such as a S’more on a stick, moonshine infused fudge, fried pickle cheese curd tacos, St. Louis buttercake and much, much, more. In addition, the fair will also feature the iconic Original Cream Puff which has been sold at the State Fair since 1924.

The fair takes place over 11 days in the month of August this year, from August 4-14.

Each Friday, First Alert Meteorologist Brian Doogs will travel to a new community to highlight a special summer event or festival. Next week, Doogs will showcase the National Mississippi River Museum in Dubuque. Join us for “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” Fridays on NBC15 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

