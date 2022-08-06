Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor’s race

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican hopes to reclaim a crucial governor’s seat in swing-state Wisconsin this year long appeared to rest on Rebecca Kleefisch.

She’s a former TV news anchor who spent eight years as former Gov. Scott Walker’s heir apparent and vowed to continue his sharply conservative policies. Then a wealthy construction company owner jumped in, dumped $12 million of his own money into the race and won Donald Trump’s backing.

Now Tim Michels is in a dead heat with Kleefisch heading into Tuesday’s primary to decide who will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

The race also shaped up as another proxy fight between Trump and his estranged former vice president, with Mike Pence throwing his support to Kleefisch.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Governor Evers grants 49 pardons
FILE - The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured on Feb. 8, 2019. Republicans...
Milwaukee to host 2024 Republican National Convention
Where to vote: List of polling places in Madison
Tim Michels
Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor’s race