Trump backs Michels in Waukesha at rally

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Donald Trump showed his support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels at a “Save America” Rally on the Waukesha County Fairgrounds Friday night.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by President Donald Trump, and boy, I wish he was president today,” said Michels in front of a crowd of hundreds.

The rally’s doors opened at two in the afternoon, with speakers taking the stage at 4:30 in the evening, featuring candidates running for various offices from across the state of Wisconsin, including Michels.

“He’s the real deal; you’re getting the real deal, somebody whose the top, top of the line, and you need it to get your state back,” said Trump of Michels.

Trump publicly endorsed Michels at the start of June but arrived days before the primary election to back him in person in Wisconsin. The public show of support also comes days after former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running against Michels for the governor’s office.

The primary election is on Tuesday.

