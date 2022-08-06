Trump backs Michels in Waukesha at rally

Tim Michels speaks at a Waukesha rally led by former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed...
Tim Michels speaks at a Waukesha rally led by former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Michels in the Republican primary for governor
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Donald Trump showed his support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels at a “Save America” Rally on the Waukesha County Fairgrounds Friday night.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by President Donald Trump, and boy, I wish he was president today,” said Michels in front of a crowd of hundreds.

The rally’s doors opened at two in the afternoon, with speakers taking the stage at 4:30 in the evening, featuring candidates running for various offices from across the state of Wisconsin, including Michels.

“He’s the real deal; you’re getting the real deal, somebody whose the top, top of the line, and you need it to get your state back,” said Trump of Michels.

Trump publicly endorsed Michels at the start of June but arrived days before the primary election to back him in person in Wisconsin. The public show of support also comes days after former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running against Michels for the governor’s office.

The primary election is on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Tim Michels speaks at a Waukesha rally led by former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed...
Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor’s race
Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor's race
Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor's race
Governor Evers grants 49 pardons
MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison
MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison