100+ comedians to take the stage during Madison Comedy Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at various venues around Madison during Madison Comedy Week.

Comedians from all over the world will gather and perform at 30 shows throughout the week. Performances will feature everything from improv, to sketch comedy, to music and gameshows

Executive Director of Madison Comedy Week Jake Snell said the week is intended to bring the comedy community together, but to also bring attention to Madison, one of the best comedy scenes for a city its size.

“Nationally Madison is kind of a sleeper pick of a scene, we’re kind of an underdog, but it helps kind of put it on the comedy map and make it somewhere people want to come and perform.”

Shows will be held at multiple area venues including Comedy on State, The Bur Oak and Camp Trippalindee.

Events and tickets can be found here: https://www.madisoncomedyweek.net/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.