25-year-old sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Village of South Wayne

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A single motorcycle crash in Lafayette County early Sunday morning left a man with minor injuries and his motorcycle with severe damage.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, just before 1 a.m. deputies responded to STH 11, Village of South Wayne for a motorcycle accident.

Officials say that the 25-year-old man from Argyle was traveling on the highway when he lost control of his bike, exited the roadway, and came to a stop on the roadside.

The 25-year-old was transported to the hospital with injuries, though deputies did not say how severe they are. He was also cited for having no insurance.

The motorcycle, a 2002 Harley Davidson received severe damage and was towed from the highway.

South Wayne First Response, South Wayne Fire and Green County EMS provided assistance on the scene.

