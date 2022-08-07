25-year-old sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Village of South Wayne

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A single motorcycle crash in Lafayette County early Sunday morning left a man with minor injuries and his motorcycle with severe damage.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, just before 1 a.m. deputies responded to STH 11, Village of South Wayne for a motorcycle accident.

Officials say that the 25-year-old man from Argyle was traveling on the highway when he lost control of his bike, exited the roadway, and came to a stop on the roadside.

The 25-year-old was transported to the hospital with injuries, though deputies did not say how severe they are. He was also cited for having no insurance.

The motorcycle, a 2002 Harley Davidson received severe damage and was towed from the highway.

South Wayne First Response, South Wayne Fire and Green County EMS provided assistance on the scene.

