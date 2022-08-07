FIRST ALERT DAY: More heavy rain expected tonight

Key Takeaways

Showers continue thru morning

Another round of heavy rain overnight into Monday

Additional 1-3″ of rain could lead to flooding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our first round of showers and storms last night dropped an estimated 1-3 inches of rain across southern Wisconsin. Showers will continue through most of the morning but will begin to taper off through the afternoon hours. About 3-6 pm is probably your best shot to get outside and stay dry while doing so.

Another surge of moisture will enter the region later tonight, potentially doubling the rain amounts that have already been seen across the region. That’s why both Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days: this second round of rain could lead to flooding (especially in low-lying areas) with 36-hour rain totals nearing 5 inches in some locations. Be sure to never drive or walk through flooded areas, as you never know the condition of the surface underneath the water.

As far as temperatures, they will be cooler today but the mugginess will still be felt. We’ll see dew points begin to drop off on Monday, as temperatures cool dramatically as well.

Showers will linger through early Monday morning but drier conditions will return for the afternoon. The rest of the week is looking pleasant, with comfortable temperatures and mainly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.