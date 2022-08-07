Janesville couple’s church community grieves the loss of the Muellers

Janesville couple’s church community grieves
Janesville couple’s church community grieves(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Jim and Donna Mueller’s church community grieved the loss of two of their members who would usually attend Saturday service.

The Janesville couple was killed after a lighting strike Thursday outside of the White House. According to family, Jim and Donna were on a wedding anniversary trip to Washington D.C.

The Muellers were active members of St. William Catholic Church.

Fr Jim Leeser said they would often attend early evening mass on Saturdays.

Fr Leeser said Donna performed scripture readings and Jim recently started leading rosary prayers.

JIm’s friend Bill Brennan led the rosary prayers with him. Brennan put up pictures of the Muellers before Saturday’s service.

”We’re all pretty shocked,” Brennan said. “I’ve been suppressing these feelings. I just said that to my wife on the way here. When I first heard about it I was literally screaming.”

Brennan said he cannot imagine what the Mueller’s children are feeling right now as their church community grieves.

A GoFundMe was created to help raise money for the Mueller’s remaining family members.

