Lane blocked due to crash on US 151 in Verona

Around 5:40 p.m., Dane County dispatch received a report of a crash on US 151 near Springrose Rd.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on US 151 in Verona Sunday night.

Around 5:40 p.m., Dane County dispatch received a report of a crash on US 151 near Springrose Rd.

Because of the crash, the right lane of traffic is blocked on US 151 going northbound at Springrose Rd.

Dane County dispatch was unsure of how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries at this time.

