Multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County

CLYDE, Wis. (WMTV) - A one vehicle crash late Saturday night in Iowa County prompted a response from multiple agencies in the area.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near State Road 130 and State Road 133 in the Clyde Township.

Lone Rock Fire, Long Rock EMS, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department could not confirm if there were injuries, but more information is expected.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.