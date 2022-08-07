People stranded on the Wisconsin River

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue.

A group of people reported being on an island somewhere between the Spring Green boat landing and the Arena boat landing. With a storm making its way through the area, the stranded people reported being in distress.

The two agencies could not safely respond because the weather made conditions extremely hazardous. The group of people was told to shelter in place.

There are no reports of injuries, and no confirmation about when a rescue mission will start.

