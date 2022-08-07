Silver alert issued for 70-year-old man in Green County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a silver alert for a 70-year-old man in Green County Saturday night.

John Svendsen was last seen around 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 6 wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap. Svendsen is described as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He’s 5′10″ and weighs about 185 pounds.

Svendsen left his truck in the roadway on West Point Rd in Adams Township, east of Argyle. Svendsen then left on foot. His family believes him to be in a wooded area nearby. He is a known diabetic and believed to have had low blood sugar at the time.

If you have any information on Svendsen’s location, contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office at 608-328-9401.

