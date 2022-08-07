UW Hospital experiences outage, quickly restores power

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Hospital experienced a power outage Saturday afternoon.

According to a UW Health official, the outage occurred around 1 p.m. when a problem occurred with one of the building’s electrical transformers.

Power was immediately restored with the hospital’s backup generators, according to UW Health.

As an extra precaution, the hospital’s emergency department had patients relocated until about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

UW Health said the care and safety of their patient population was never compromised during the outage.

