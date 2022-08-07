Victim suffers serious, non-life-threatening injuries after Dodge Co. stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Village of Reeseville Saturday night for reports of a physical disturbance.

Around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Dodge County deputies arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. to find a 21-year-old armed with a knife.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies then learned that there had been a stabbing at the residence.

The victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Dodge County Jail, according to Dodge County. The suspect faces multiple felony charges.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said this was an isolated incident and there is no longer any danger to the public. The incident is under further investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

