Volk Field to host annual training for air battle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas is set to host the annual Northern Lightning Counterland exercise.

Northern Lightning is a tactical-level, joint training exercise replicating today’s air battle space. The exercise is one of seven Air National Guard joint accredited exercises held at a Combat Readiness Training Center.

Col. Ben Staats, the exercise director, said the training through Northern Lights is an unmatched experience with first-class facilities and training areas.

“Our goal is to provide a joint environment where units from multiple branches of the U.S. military can work together to accomplish training that is essential to their operational readiness,” Col. Staats explained.

Col. Staats also said Northern Lightning simulates offensive counter-air and surface-to-air attacks, making it one of the finest exercises in the nation.

This training helps pilots and air crews be ready for operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming and simulated surface-to-air threats.

The training exercise will occur Aug. 8-19 and will include almost 1,000 active-duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy and Marine Corps members.

