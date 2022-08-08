Avoid the area issued for portion of Beaver Dam

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to avoid a section of Beaver Dam on Monday afternoon because of a tactical situation.

According to a post on its Facebook page, people should avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any information about the nature of the tactical situation.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News has a crew on the way and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

