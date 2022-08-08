Confirmed injuries in crash on E. Washington and First St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirmed that a two-car crash that occurred Monday afternoon between E. Washington and First Street resulted in injuries, though they weren’t able to state how severe.

The accident occurred around 1:45 p.m., with both Madison Police and Madison Fire being dispatched to the scene.

(NBC15/Tyler Peters)

There is no confirmation about how many people were in the vehicles, and what kind of injuries were sustained.

The accident has been cleared, according to the Madison Police Department.

