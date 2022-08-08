Dodge Co. issues warning after a rash of break-ins

(WJHG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a string of recent burglaries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries have been happening in the northwest part of the county. Investigators note that all of the homes have been unoccupied at the time of the break-ins.

Its statement did not indicate how many homes have been affected nor did it say what was taken from the properties.

Authorities are urging people to remain vigilant and to be sure to lock their doors.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the crimes to call its dispatchers at 920-386-3786, ext. 8, adding that doing so in a timely manner can be key to catching the burglars.

