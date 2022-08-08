Drying out this week

Key Takeaways

Rain moving out this morning

Temps & dew points dropping today

Mainly quiet the rest of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thankfully, our round of rain overnight was slightly less potent than expected. The main flooding concern this morning was for parts of Green and Lafayette counties, where they’re estimated to have picked up around 1-2 inches last night after about 2-4 inches yesterday. A cold front is ushering the rain out of the region and bringing in cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will actually be dropping through the day today: we’ll top out in the low 70s this morning, cooling to the upper 60s this afternoon. Dew points will be following a similar trend so even though it feels muggy this morning, we’ll be more comfortable this afternoon.

Skies will begin to clear overnight as high pressure moves in, and that high will keep our skies clear through most of the upcoming week. Temperatures will mainly be on the cooler side through the next 7 days, only reaching the mid to upper 70s. The warmest day will be Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s with a slight chance for a few showers and storms Wednesday night. Enjoy the comfortable week ahead!

