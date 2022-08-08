Juneau Co. woman accused of several drug charges after search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old Juneau County woman was arrested last week after officials accused her of several drug charges that resulted from a search.

The Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search on Aug. 4 in the Village of Wonewoc after obtaining a warrant as part of a drug investigation. The report did not say where specifically in Wonewoc the search took place.

The search resulted in several charges being issued by the sheriff’s office, including maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of controlled substances- hallucinogenic and stimulant drugs and possession of THC. The Wonewoc woman also faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine- 10-50 grams, possession with intent to deliver cocaine > 40 grams and possession of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.

The case was being investigated by the Wonewoc Police Department and Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

